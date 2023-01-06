Fire breaks out at gold refinery in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Jan 6 – RIA Novosti. Eight people were poisoned as a result of a severe fire at a gold and copper processing plant in the Gadabay region (on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border), local media reported.

“In the evening hours of Friday, a fire broke out at a gold and copper processing plant in the Gadabay region as a result of a short circuit in the electrical network, 8 people were poisoned by smoke. The victims were hospitalized in the Gadabay central district hospital with a diagnosis of poisoning. Equipment and manpower were brought to the scene fire protection services,” the Azerbaijani news agency Report reported in particular.