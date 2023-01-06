World
Fire breaks out at gold refinery in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Jan 6 – RIA Novosti. Eight people were poisoned as a result of a severe fire at a gold and copper processing plant in the Gadabay region (on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border), local media reported.
“In the evening hours of Friday, a fire broke out at a gold and copper processing plant in the Gadabay region as a result of a short circuit in the electrical network, 8 people were poisoned by smoke. The victims were hospitalized in the Gadabay central district hospital with a diagnosis of poisoning. Equipment and manpower were brought to the scene fire protection services,” the Azerbaijani news agency Report reported in particular.
The British company Anglo-Asian Mining Plc is engaged in the extraction of gold, silver and copper in the Gadabay region of Azerbaijan.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
