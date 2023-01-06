The White House called the training of the Ukrainian military to work with the Bradley infantry fighting vehicle short-lived

WASHINGTON, January 6 – RIA Novosti. The US administration expects that training of the Ukrainian military to work with the US Bradley infantry fighting vehicles will not take much time, but does not intend to disclose the timing of the transfer of this equipment to Kyiv, said John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the US National Security Council.

“We are not ready to announce the date of the arrival of the Bradley BMP in Ukraine, however, it will not take long for the Ukrainian military to learn how to use them.” Kirby said during a briefing at the White House site.

Bradley IFVs are part of a record-breaking US aid package for Kyiv announced on Friday that includes weapons and equipment worth about $3 billion.