The media accused “Russian hackers” of attacking US nuclear laboratories

The agency cites “web records” that unnamed cybersecurity experts have confirmed the reporters’ findings. Between August and September last year, the Cold River group targeted three labs, sending letters to scientists and creating fake login pages to get passwords, the report said.

The journalists could not determine why these three laboratories allegedly became the target of hackers, and whether the hacking attempts were successful, the report says. It was not possible to obtain official comments on this issue either in the laboratories or in the US Department of Energy and other departments, the report says.