The media accused “Russian hackers” of attacking US nuclear laboratories

MOSCOW, January 6 – RIA Novosti. “Russian hackers” from the Cold River group allegedly attacked three US nuclear research laboratories last summer, Reuters claims.
The agency cites “web records” that unnamed cybersecurity experts have confirmed the reporters’ findings. Between August and September last year, the Cold River group targeted three labs, sending letters to scientists and creating fake login pages to get passwords, the report said.
December 20, 2022, 22:22

Two New Yorkers accused of assisting “Russian hackers”

The journalists could not determine why these three laboratories allegedly became the target of hackers, and whether the hacking attempts were successful, the report says. It was not possible to obtain official comments on this issue either in the laboratories or in the US Department of Energy and other departments, the report says.
Accusing Russia of hacking is a favorite hobby all over the world, Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, said earlier. The Russian authorities have repeatedly denied involvement in cyberattacks and hacker activities, expressed their readiness to cooperate in the fight against hackers and engage in a dialogue on cybersecurity.
December 16, 2022, 01:25

Killnet hackers hacked US FBI website

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

