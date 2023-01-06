Christmas truce ordered by Russian president enters into force | News

Report This Content

The ceasefire ordered the day before by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the troops participating in the special military operation in Ukraine came into force this Friday at 12:00 local time (10:00 UTC) and is expected to last until 12:00 a.m. of this Saturday.

President Putin orders ceasefire for Orthodox Christmas

The indication sent by the Kremlin to the Minister of Defense, Army General Sergei Shoigu, allows the faithful of the Orthodox Church “to attend masses on Christmas Eve (Orthodox) and on the day of the Birth of Christ”.

The truce is in force “along the entire line of contact of the parties in Ukraine”, according to the order issued by the Russian head of state.

⚡️ President’s instructions to the Russian Armed Forces:

I instruct the Defense Minister of the Russian Federation to introduce a ceasefire along the entire line of contact in Ukraine from 12.00 on January 6, 2023 to 24.00 on January 7, 2023.

�� pic.twitter.com/d2nWn5WehZ

— MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia)

January 5, 2023

Putin’s decision was taken in response to the call by the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill, to establish a Christmas truce that gives believers the possibility of living that day in peace and security. Orthodox Christmas is celebrated on the night of January 6-7.

In issuing the order, the Russian Presidency announced that it asked the Ukrainian government to also declare a ceasefire, taking into account the large number of Orthodox citizens living in Donbas and other areas of hostilities.

Despite this, the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, declared on Thursday night that the Moscow announcement had the purpose of “using Christmas as a cover” and containing the advance of the Ukrainian Army.

That kyiv position was endorsed hours later by the President of the European Council, Charles Michell, and the spokeswoman for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Oana Lugesku.

During this day, bombardments by the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been reported on Russian positions and civilian locations in Donbas.

The spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, assured that the troops observe the ceasefire and have only limited themselves to responding to the Ukrainian attacks.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



