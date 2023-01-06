MOSCOW, January 6 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky may become the next speaker of the US House of Representatives, suggested in Volodymyr Zelensky may become the next speaker of the US House of Representatives, suggested in Twitter American host of political talk shows, author of the Youtube channel Rubin Report Dave Rubin.

“Zelensky is going to be Speaker of the House of Representatives, isn’t he?” Rubin wrote jokingly.

15:33 Biden forgot what he promised Zelensky

Earlier, Republican Matt Goetz proposed the candidacy of former US President Donald Trump for the post of Speaker of the House of Representatives. This is already the 11th attempt to elect the Speaker of the House. Republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy has failed to overcome intra-factional opposition for the third day in a row. Elections will continue until one of the candidates receives the required 218 votes.

At the end of last year, Zelensky arrived in Washington, where he held talks with US President Joe Biden and addressed the US Congress. Timed to coincide with his visit was the announcement of a new $1.85 billion military aid package for Kyiv, which includes, among other things, a battery of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems (SAMs).

There are increasing calls in Congress to stop spending U.S. taxpayer money to sponsor the Zelensky regime. Most of the time, Republicans make these statements. For example, on Friday, Congressman Paul Gosar said that it is immoral to finance the Ukrainian conflict.