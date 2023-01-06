World

US renamed Turkey

MOSCOW, January 6 — RIA Novosti. The US State Department said it would use the Turkiye spelling in official documents in response to Ankara’s request.
“The department has ordered that new official documents indicate Turkiye instead of Turkey, although the pronunciation will not change,” the AP quoted representatives of the department as saying.
It is noted that this step was taken on the eve of the expected visit to Washington by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in late January, during which Ankara’s position on the Ukrainian crisis and the admission of Finland and Sweden to NATO will be discussed on the agenda.
The State Department doesn’t often change its style of writing foreign countries, the AP notes. Thus, Washington still refuses to call Burma Myanmar, although the country changed its official name back in 1989.
Last summer, the official representative of the UN Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric, told RIA Novosti that the organization had granted Turkey’s request to change the name of the republic in all official documents.
As Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu explained, the change in the spelling of Turkey’s name was adopted as part of Ankara’s steps aimed at increasing the country’s prestige in the international arena.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
