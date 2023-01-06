Albanian arrested in Kosovo for shooting at Serbs celebrating Christmas

BELGRADE, January 6 – RIA Novosti. The police of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo detained a suspect in the wounding of two young Serbs in the south of the region on the eve of Orthodox Christmas.

The director of the office for Kosovo and Metohija under the Serbian government, Petar Petkovic, said on Friday evening about “an attempt to kill two Serbian youths in the village of Gotovusha near the village of Strpce.” According to him from local residents, they were shot at by an Albanian from a car on the move, while they were carrying badnyaks (a traditional oak branch on Christmas Eve). Local Serbs in Gotovush blocked the highway demanding to detain the culprit.

“The regional police station in Uroševac … identified and then detained suspect A.K., aged 33,” Kosovo police tweeted.

The detainee remains in custody, an investigation has been launched.

The victims, 21-year-old Milos and 11-year-old Stefan Stojanovic, were wounded in the hand and shoulder and taken to a hospital in the Serbian enclave of Gracanica near Pristina. They’ve been operated on and their lives are out of danger.

Kosovo Serbs dismantled barricades on highways in the north of the region at the end of December. Before that, the authorities of the self-proclaimed republic released from custody and placed under house arrest the former Kosovo police officer Dejan Pantic, who, together with his colleagues – Serbs from the Kosovo police departments in the north of the region – resigned in November and was then detained at the Yarina checkpoint when entering from central Serbia on suspicion of “terrorism”.