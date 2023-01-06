Israel imposes sanctions on Palestine

MOSCOW, January 6 – RIA Novosti. The Israeli government has taken a number of measures against the Palestinian authorities because of the resolution to appeal to the International Court of Justice over the occupied Palestinian territory, the Jerusalem Post reports. The Israeli government has taken a number of measures against the Palestinian authorities because of the resolution to appeal to the International Court of Justice over the occupied Palestinian territory, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Earlier, the UN General Assembly committee approved a draft resolution entitled “Israel’s actions affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.” At the end of December 2022, a resolution that calls on the International Court of Justice to issue a legal opinion on the consequences of the occupation of the Palestinian territories was approved following a vote in the UN General Assembly.

As the newspaper notes, on Friday, the Israeli government, in particular, decided to freeze construction for Palestine in Area C in the West Bank and withhold part of the funds intended for the Palestinians ($ 39 million) in favor of the families of Israelis who died due to the actions of the Palestinian armed groups. .

The Palestinian question, that is, the problem of the existence and coexistence of the Jewish and Arab states on the territory of Palestine, is at the center of the longstanding Arab-Israeli confrontation.