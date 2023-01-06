NATO and EU to sign joint declaration of cooperation on 10 January

BRUSSELS, January 6 – RIA Novosti. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, as well as the heads of the European Council Charles Michel and the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will sign a third joint declaration on cooperation in Brussels on January 10, the North Atlantic Alliance said in a statement.

It is reported that the signing will take place at NATO headquarters at 11.00 local time (13.00 Moscow time). As a result of the signing, at 11.30 am (13.30 Moscow time), a joint press conference of the heads of NATO and EU institutions will be held.

January 4, 08:00 The West has found the source of its victories

The EU-NATO Joint Declaration was supposed to be signed as early as 2021, but the signing was delayed for unknown reasons.

In the summer of 2022, the EU stated that they were counting on progress in the negotiations between the union and NATO on a new joint declaration of cooperation after the approval of the European defense strategy “Strategic Compass” and the adoption of a new strategic concept of the alliance at the Madrid summit in June this year.

At the end of September 2022, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also said that “the time has come” to sign the declaration.

It is noteworthy that the new European defense program “Strategic Compass” provides for the creation of an EU rapid reaction force that can operate autonomously from NATO. At the same time, EU representatives emphasize that NATO remains the main organization for ensuring the security of Europe.

According to European sources, the new joint EU-NATO declaration will have to reflect the “geopolitical context”, new and existing areas of cooperation, including cybersecurity, space security, malicious technologies, the impact of climate change on security, the fight against disinformation and interference in internal affairs, cooperation in the field of defense planning.