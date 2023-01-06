MOSCOW, January 6 – RIA Novosti. Users Users Twitter The United States condemned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for rejecting Russia’s proposal for a Christmas truce.

It all started with Republican Congressman Paul Gosar. In his opinion, there is nothing surprising in the fact that Zelensky refused a truce, it is immoral to finance this conflict.

“Yes, and we won’t get tired of repeating it,” wrote Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers in response.

“Zelensky criminal!” Republican analyst Spence Rogers reacted under the publication.

“Kyiv will enter into peace negotiations only if the money of American taxpayers stops flowing into its account,” agreed one of Gosar’s subscribers.

“He wants our grandchildren to finance this conflict,” said Cyrus Bashar, a resident of South Florida.

“I agree with you, Paul. Zelensky should not get another penny until he agrees to a peace settlement with Russia,” the comments concluded.

The day before, President Vladimir Putin instructed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to introduce a ceasefire along the entire line of contact in Ukraine from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7. Zelenskiy rejected the truce proposal, calling it a “cover” to reinforce Russian positions on the front line.

As Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Russian Permanent Representative to the UN, noted, this was another reminder that the criminal Kyiv regime is ready to sacrifice both Ukraine and its people for the sake of Western geopolitical games.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote that Kyiv rejected the hand of Christian mercy that Moscow extended to him at Christmas, but in this case there would be even fewer problems and slyness.

On Friday, the Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian troops were continuing shelling following Russia’s announcement of a ceasefire.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime. Moscow , for its part, has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.