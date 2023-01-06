US House of Representatives once again postpones the election of president | News

The House of Representatives of the United States (USA) postponed until noon this Friday the vote to elect its new president, after the session the day before concluded without the main Republican candidate, Kevin McCarthy, reaching the necessary votes to be invested.

McCarthy failed again on the 11th ballot to become Democrat Nancy Pelosi’s successor at the head of the Legislature. He only got 200 out of the minimum 218 required.

Other Republican candidates, Kevin Hern and Byron Donalds, received seven and 12 votes, respectively, while a candidate proposed by the Democratic Party, Kaheem Jeffries, received 212 support from his entire bench.

House Republicans claimed they’d fight inflation. But they spent the first day of the new Congress fighting each other.

Their fighting & inability to organize shows the American people that they can’t be trusted to tackle important issues like lowering costs for families. pic.twitter.com/h6Bb0K3daw

—Congresswoman Kathy Manning (@RepKManning)

January 4, 2023

The postponement until this Friday of the vote, the twelfth to elect the new president, took place despite the massive vote against the Democrats.

According to local media, despite the delay, the Republicans reached an agreement in principle on Thursday to invest McCarthy, which contemplates demands from the sector of Republican legislators that until now have prevented his victory, such as establishing limits on the terms that the Republicans can serve. representatives in the chamber, among others.

This group of Republicans had accused McCarthy of not negotiating with them changes to the body’s regulations.

Today marks day 3 of the election for Speaker of the House, something that has not happened in 100 years.

On all 6 ballots all 212 Democrats have stood behind @RepJeffries.

Democrats have made it clear: we are united & ready to get to work. pic.twitter.com/3IdS6JDUBc

—Brian Higgins (@RepBrianHiggins)

January 5, 2023

Press reports indicate that the Republicans failed during three votes on Tuesday, another three on Wednesday and five this Thursday, for which the total of 11 attempts represents a record in votes of this type in more than a hundred years.

In accordance with the rules of operation of the House of Representatives, its new members will not be able to take the oath of office and their legislative activity will be suspended until their leader is elected. Days ago, President Joe Biden criticized this blocking of the vote and described the situation in the House as shameful.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



