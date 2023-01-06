29 killed in drug trafficker’s arrest in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 – RIA Novosti. During the operation to capture drug dealer Ovidio Guzman in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, ten law enforcement officers were killed and 19 offenders were eliminated, Mexican Defense Minister Luis Sandoval said.

“A significant number of criminal cells managed to group up with the intention of rescuing Ovidio N. and attacking the military personnel who were on the spot (detention of Guzman – ed.) in Jesus Maria, where, unfortunately, 7 soldiers died and 9 were injured. Considering that the aggressors used 50-caliber machine guns to guarantee the safety of the military personnel involved in the operation, they needed support from aircraft,” the Minister of Defense said during a press conference at the National Palace.

According to Sandoval, two more soldiers were killed as a result of subsequent acts of aggression in the municipality of Eskinapa and one soldier in Culiacan, nine members of the security forces were injured during the day.

As a result of the operation, the authorities managed to detain 21 alleged members of the Pacific Cartel, seize 53 vehicles, including 26 armored vehicles, ten large-caliber rifles and machine guns, and 26 other long-barreled weapons. Nineteen people were killed in skirmishes.

In 2019, the detention of Ovidio Guzman, the son of the drug lord Shorty, already led to fierce street fighting in the city of Culiacan – then the militants of the local cartel forced the federal authorities to stop the special operation and release Ovidio, but this time he was immediately taken to the capital, after which he was escorted to a strict prison Altiplano mode. More than 3,500 military personnel, including special forces and paratroopers, as well as about a thousand national guard soldiers, were transferred to Sinaloa to support local forces.

During Thursday, militants from the local cartel stole and burned about 250 cars, blocked at least 18 streets, and shut down three airports, authorities said. The bandits opened fire on military and civilian aircraft at the Sinaloa airport, two sides of the Mexican Air Force were damaged and made an emergency landing.

After the arrest, the Mexican Ministry of Defense reported that Ovidio Guzman Lopez leads the youth wing of the Pacific Cartel and conducts criminal activities in four states of the north-west of the country, this is the son of Joaquin Guzman Loera, who is in life imprisonment in the United States of America.

Guzman Lopez is on the list of alleged criminals whose extradition will be demanded in the United States – where he is accused of organized supplies of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana to the country. The head of the Mexican Foreign Ministry, when asked about the extradition of Guzman to the United States , said that the request against him has been valid since 2019, but criminal cases are also ongoing in Mexico, in which he must be held accountable.