The Supreme Court of Belarus did not change the verdict in the case of BelaPAN journalists

MINSK, January 6 – RIA Novosti. The verdict in the case of BelaPAN journalists was left unchanged, the press service of the Supreme Court of Belarus reported.

On Friday, the Supreme Court of the republic considered on appeal the criminal case of journalists from the Belarusian private agency BelaPAN, who were previously sentenced to imprisonment for up to 14 years. Among the criminal articles under which the case was initiated are the creation of an extremist formation, the organization of actions that grossly violate public order, or active participation in them, as well as tax evasion and treason against the state.

“(On Friday – ed.) On January 6, 2023, by the appeal ruling of the Judicial Collegium for Criminal Cases of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Belarus, the verdict of the Minsk Regional Court dated October 6, 2022 in the criminal case against Alexandrov A.V., Zlobina I.V., Novozhilov D.V., Levshina I.O. in terms of the sentence imposed were left unchanged, and the appeals were not satisfied,” the message published on the court’s website on Friday reads.

On October 6, 2022, the Minsk Regional Court found Aleksandrov and Novozhilov guilty of tax evasion on an especially large scale, Aleksandrov and Zlobina of assisting a foreign organization and its representatives in carrying out activities aimed at causing harm to national security (treason against the state), as well as in the preparation of persons for participation in group actions that grossly violate public order. In addition, Alexandrov, Novozhilov, Levshina were found guilty of creating and leading an extremist formation.

Levshina was sentenced to four years in prison, Novozhilov to six years, Zlobina to nine years, Aleksandrov to 14.

On June 6, the Minsk regional court started considering the BelaPAN criminal case in a closed format. The defendants were the director and editor-in-chief of the Levshin agency, the former director Novozhilov, the media manager Alexandrov, who from 2014 to 2018 worked as the deputy director of this media outlet, and then was its freelance consultant. In addition, the girl Aleksandrova Zlobina became a defendant in the case. All of them were in custody.

Information company BelaPAN was established in 1991. In November last year, BelaPAN and its website were recognized in Belarus as an extremist formation and included in the list of organizations involved in extremist activities, which is published on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic.