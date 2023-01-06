World

The Spaniards did not want to support Ukraine after the words of Sanchez about Zelensky

MOSCOW, January 6 — RIA Novosti. The Spaniards were outraged by the statement of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Twitter on further support for Kyiv and the dispatch of new weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Spanish leader wrote about a recent conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he reaffirmed Madrid‘s position on providing assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine until peace is achieved. He also noted that he would continue to facilitate the supply of materials and instruct Ukrainian soldiers.
“And with our taxes you support the Nazi army in Ukraine?” the commentator asked.
“I want to thank you for everything that you have done for the Spaniards: for raising prices, worsening medical care, for the fact that we can barely make ends meet, and for low salaries,” wrote a second ironically.
“Thank you Sanchez for supporting Ukraine with my taxes by sending weapons so they can commit more war crimes,” another reader added.
“When will you stop giving so much money to Ukraine and focus on ordinary citizens of the country?” – the fourth was indignant.
“Adolf Hitler would be proud of you,” the user expressed dissatisfaction with the Prime Minister’s decision.
“I think Spain has completely different problems,” said another.
“Better support the families standing in lines for free products,” the commentator advised.
The leaders of European countries, including France and Germany, constantly assure Kyiv of their continued support. So, already in the new year, Macron announced his desire to strengthen military assistance to Ukraine and transfer light tanks AMX-10 RC to it.
Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

