As confirmation, the senator cited the words of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said several years ago: “Politics is more important than economics.”

So, according to Pushkov, the half-trillion trade turnover between the US and China can slow down, but not prevent a military clash between them.

“An acute crisis over Taiwan will arise from the refusal of both sides to retreat from their conflicting political doctrines,” the senator wrote.

Western countries are faced with rising energy prices and a surge in inflation due to the imposition of sanctions against Moscow and the policy of abandoning Russian fuel. Against the backdrop of a rise in the price of fuel, primarily gas, the industry in Europe has largely lost its competitive advantages, which also affected other sectors of the economy. Also, the United States and European countries are facing record inflation in decades.