World

Pushkov described the politics of the West in Merkel’s words

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 34 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 6 – RIA Novosti. The most important lesson of 2022 is that politics always dominates the economy in the end, Senator Alexei Pushkov wrote on his Telegram channel.
“Because of this, it is wrong to consider gas, oil and other trade and economic ties, no matter how important they may be, as a guarantee against the escalation of the military-political conflict, if the sum of the contradictions is such that it leads to a large-scale political confrontation,” he said.
January 4, 07:17

Belgium made a confession about the impact of sanctions on the lives of Russians

As confirmation, the senator cited the words of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said several years ago: “Politics is more important than economics.”

So, according to Pushkov, the half-trillion trade turnover between the US and China can slow down, but not prevent a military clash between them.

“An acute crisis over Taiwan will arise from the refusal of both sides to retreat from their conflicting political doctrines,” the senator wrote.

Western countries are faced with rising energy prices and a surge in inflation due to the imposition of sanctions against Moscow and the policy of abandoning Russian fuel. Against the backdrop of a rise in the price of fuel, primarily gas, the industry in Europe has largely lost its competitive advantages, which also affected other sectors of the economy. Also, the United States and European countries are facing record inflation in decades.

Yesterday, 05:38

French expat revealed the truth about the impact of sanctions on the lives of Russians

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 34 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The Spaniards did not want to support Ukraine after the words of Sanchez about Zelensky

17 mins ago

The HRC called on the UN and the OSCE to intervene in the situation with the detention of Marat Kasem

1 hour ago

British railway workers resume strike in defense of their rights | News

1 hour ago

Belarus noted the effectiveness of the work of a joint group with Russia

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.