Belarus noted the effectiveness of the work of a joint group with Russia

OBUZ-LESNOVSK POLYGON (Brest region of Belarus), January 6 – RIA Novosti. The Belarusian side is effectively solving its part of the tasks for the functioning of the joint Belarusian-Russian group of troops, there were no complaints from the Russian Federation, said Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of the republic.

“Our Belarusian component is entrusted with issues related to comprehensive support, conducting classes, logistical issues, issues of technical support, repair of equipment. All these issues have been resolved at the highest level with the involvement, among other things, of Belarusian enterprises of the military-industrial complex. Claims today against The Belarusian side did not sound from the Russians, there were only words of gratitude for the hospitality, assistance in organizing classes, providing our educational and material base, our instructors,” the State Secretary of the Security Council told reporters.

13:40 A train of Russian military equipment arrived in Belarus

He also said that on Friday, during the visit of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground and meetings with servicemen of the Russian part of the regional grouping of troops, the Russian military were given individual first-aid kits, which “are developed exclusively at Belarusian enterprises and are equipped with a Belarusian component.” Volfovich noted that the Belarusian first-aid kits are designed to equip the regional group of troops.

On October 10, Lukashenka announced that he had agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the involvement of a regional group of troops in connection with the aggravation of the situation on the western borders of the Union State. The Belarusian Defense Ministry clarified that the total number of Russian military personnel in the joint regional grouping of troops in Belarus is planned at a little less than 9,000. Soon, Russian military personnel began to arrive in Belarus, including the aviation component of the regional grouping of troops. It was reported that about 170 tanks, up to 200 armored combat vehicles and up to 100 guns and mortars with a caliber of more than 100 mm are planned to arrive in Belarus as part of the deployed Belarusian-Russian group of troops from the Russian Federation.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported that Russia and Belarus have been conducting combat coordination of formations and units of the regional group of forces on Belarusian territory since October 22. This Friday, Deputy Minister of Defense of Belarus Andrei Zhuk said, following the results of coordination and combat training, that today the regional grouping of troops is ready to defend the Union State of Belarus and Russia.

On Thursday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported that, as part of ensuring the military security of the Union State, a gradual build-up of the regional grouping of troops of Belarus and the Russian Federation continues. Personnel, weapons, military and special equipment of the armed forces of the Russian Federation will continue to arrive in Belarus.