MOSCOW, January 6 — RIA Novosti. Statements by Polish politicians indicate a desire to annex the territories of Western Ukraine, which is contrary to the interests of NATO countries at the moment, said former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor on the YouTube channel Judging Freedom.

“If you closely follow the rhetoric of the Poles, you can see that they are talking about expanding their territory. <...> They want to regain control of the lost lands. <...> This is contrary to the goals of NATO, I doubt that most of the countries of the Alliance will support them,” he said.

According to the military, the Poles consider themselves a great nation and remember how 400 years ago they were the largest state in Europe with the strongest army. MacGregor believes that Warsaw wants to return to its former glory by returning the territories that were then part of the Commonwealth, including Western Ukraine and even Minsk.

From a strategic point of view, Poland’s actions are not the most prudent and adequate, the colonel believes. At the same time, NATO and the United States are doing nothing to stop the likely entry of Polish troops into Ukraine, he added.

In November, the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergei Naryshkin, said in an interview with RIA Novosti that the Polish leadership intends to hold referendums in Western Ukraine to justify their claims to Ukrainian lands. According to him, as a “trial balloon” the Polish special services “leaked” to the Ukrainian media information about the alleged preparation of a plebiscite in the Lvov region of Ukraine on the topic of joining Poland.

According to the SVR, Warsaw is speeding up preparations for the annexation of the territories of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and most of the Ternopil region of Ukraine.

Since February 24, a special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called it the ultimate task of liberating Donbass and creating conditions that would guarantee Russia’s security. Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv with tens of billions of dollars worth of arms supplies. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of military equipment only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.