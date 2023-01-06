Senator Pushkov called Kasem’s arrest an attack on freedom of speech

MOSCOW, January 6 – RIA Novosti. The arrest of Marat Kasem, editor-in-chief of Sputnik Lithuania, is actually a ban on the profession due to views and beliefs and an encroachment on freedom of speech, which is typical for the Lithuanian and Latvian authorities, said Senator Alexei Pushkov. The arrest of Marat Kasem, editor-in-chief of Sputnik Lithuania, is actually a ban on the profession due to views and beliefs and an encroachment on freedom of speech, which is typical for the Lithuanian and Latvian authorities, said Senator Alexei Pushkov.

Marat Kasem is a citizen of Latvia, has lived and worked in Moscow for several years in the Russia Today media group, which also includes Sputnik Lithuania. On December 30, the journalist arrived in Latvia for family reasons. According to Sputnik Lithuania, he was detained, and on January 5, the Riga court took him into custody, he had already been transferred to the Riga Central Prison.

Yesterday, 18:32 Zakharova commented on the detention of Sputnik editor-in-chief Lithuania Kasem

Earlier on Friday, Tatyana Moskalkova, Ombudsman for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, called Kasem’s detention in Latvia an attack on freedom of speech and appealed to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“The arrest of Marat Kasem is an encroachment on freedom of speech, which is what the Lithuanian and Latvian authorities are constantly doing. Moreover, it is also a de facto ban on the profession – a ban due to views and beliefs,” the politician wrote on his Telegram channel.

At the same time, Pushkov noted that the previous OSCE representative for the protection of freedom of speech, Harlem Desir, “shared our point of view on the inadmissibility of the persecution of journalists by the authorities of the Baltic republics,” and now the OSCE “pretends that they do not notice the gross violations of the principles of this organization in the Baltic states” .

According to him, the West has actually given carte blanche to their authorities to prosecute opposition journalists.