Moldova introduces joint patrols of police and internal troops

CHISINAU, January 6 – RIA Novosti. The law enforcement agencies of Moldova have switched to enhanced control of public order, the events will last until January 15, the General Inspectorate of the Police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told reporters on Friday.

“Mixed groups consisting of policemen and carabinieri (internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs – ed.) have started joint patrols since Friday, which is being carried out throughout Moldova. Security-related activities will take place until January 15. As part of joint actions, work will be intensified to check recreation areas, parks, train stations, streets, abandoned houses, unfinished buildings that pose an increased risk of crimes and offenses,” the press service of the department said.

It is noted that joint patrols will also operate in public places where there are large crowds of people. In addition, “filters” will be organized on the roads, as well as in Chisinau “to increase the level of road safety.”