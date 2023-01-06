World

Ukraine rose by seven lines in the ranking of the strongest armies in the world

MOSCOW, January 6 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine took 15th place in the list of the strongest armies in the world according to the Global Firepower magazine, beating Poland, Israel and Australia.
At the same time, last year the Armed Forces of Ukraine were on the 22nd line.
As the authors of the rating note, the strengthening of the Ukrainian army is associated with financial and military assistance from Western countries.
The leading positions in the list are traditionally occupied by the USA, Russia and China, respectively.
Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this backdrop, the United States and its allies continue to pump tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
Ukraine opens a new front – now against Israel

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

