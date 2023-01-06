World
Ukraine rose by seven lines in the ranking of the strongest armies in the world
At the same time, last year the Armed Forces of Ukraine were on the 22nd line.
As the authors of the rating note, the strengthening of the Ukrainian army is associated with financial and military assistance from Western countries.
Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this backdrop, the United States and its allies continue to pump tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons into the Kyiv regime. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly said that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
