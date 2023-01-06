A man was killed during a shootout in the barracks near Vienna

VIENNA, January 6 – RIA Novosti. One person was killed and one wounded during a firefight on the territory of the barracks in the city of Wiener Neustadt (Lower Austria), about 50 kilometers from Vienna, the ARA news agency reported, citing the city’s military and police.

According to the agency, the shooting was opened by a sentry who was on duty on the territory of the barracks located at the airfield. The direct commander of the serviceman was wounded as a result of the shooting, he was taken to the hospital. It has not yet been established whether he was wounded by the dead sentry.