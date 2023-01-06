World

A man was killed during a shootout in the barracks near Vienna

VIENNA, January 6 – RIA Novosti. One person was killed and one wounded during a firefight on the territory of the barracks in the city of Wiener Neustadt (Lower Austria), about 50 kilometers from Vienna, the ARA news agency reported, citing the city’s military and police.
According to the agency, the shooting was opened by a sentry who was on duty on the territory of the barracks located at the airfield. The direct commander of the serviceman was wounded as a result of the shooting, he was taken to the hospital. It has not yet been established whether he was wounded by the dead sentry.
Before the incident, which happened at about 7 am (9.00 Moscow time), there was an argument between the men, as a result of which the sentry opened fire in the guardroom, the agency writes. He was shot dead by another soldier, the rest of the soldiers hurriedly left the premises. The reasons for the conflict that led to the tragedy have not yet been disclosed.
The city police also launched an investigation into the incident, its representative declined to comment, saying that the investigation was currently collecting evidence and preparing to interview witnesses.
In the US, about ten people were injured in a shooting near a restaurant

