The article notes that the Ukrainian military has already managed to adapt their existing Soviet Buk launchers to new American shells.

So far, Taiwan has been the only country operating the land-based missile variant, with the US military and its allies primarily using the ship-launched missile version.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the United States last December, where he met with American leader Joe Biden and the leadership of Congress. Timed to coincide with his visit was the announcement of a new $1.85 billion military aid package to the Kyiv regime, which includes, among other things, a battery of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.