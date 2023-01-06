World

In the United States, they told what weapons will be supplied to Ukraine for the first time

MOSCOW, January 6 – RIA Novosti. The United States will send Sea Sparrow anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine as part of the next military aid package, writes Politico.

“This type of missile can be launched both from the sea and from land and is used to intercept aircraft and cruise missiles,” the publication says.

The article notes that the Ukrainian military has already managed to adapt their existing Soviet Buk launchers to new American shells.

So far, Taiwan has been the only country operating the land-based missile variant, with the US military and its allies primarily using the ship-launched missile version.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the United States last December, where he met with American leader Joe Biden and the leadership of Congress. Timed to coincide with his visit was the announcement of a new $1.85 billion military aid package to the Kyiv regime, which includes, among other things, a battery of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

Since the start of the Russian special operation, the United States and its allies have supplied billions of dollars worth of military equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly noted that the West is seeking to prolong the conflict. As emphasized in the Ministry of Defense, warehouses with foreign ammunition will become legitimate targets for the Aerospace Forces in the neighboring republic.
