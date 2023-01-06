World

Colonial Pipeline suspends pipeline operation due to fuel leak

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 6 – RIA Novosti. The largest pipeline operator in the United States, Colonial Pipeline, has suspended the operation of a pipeline that supplies fuel to the northeast of the country due to a leak, Bloomberg reports.
“The company stated that a leak occurred due to equipment malfunction … About 60 barrels of diesel fuel spilled from the Colonial pipe, which fell into a storm water collection tank at its facility (near Danville, Virginia),” the agency said in a statement. .
It is noted that the company plans to resume operation of the pipeline on January 7.
November 16, 2022, 16:32

Czech Republic continues to receive Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Moldova introduces joint patrols of police and internal troops

8 mins ago

Ukraine rose by seven lines in the ranking of the strongest armies in the world

25 mins ago

A man was killed during a shootout in the barracks near Vienna

41 mins ago

In the United States, they told what weapons will be supplied to Ukraine for the first time

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.