Colonial Pipeline suspends pipeline operation due to fuel leak

MOSCOW, January 6 – RIA Novosti. The largest pipeline operator in the United States, Colonial Pipeline, has suspended the operation of a pipeline that supplies fuel to the northeast of the country due to a leak, Bloomberg reports.
“The company stated that a leak occurred due to equipment malfunction … About 60 barrels of diesel fuel spilled from the Colonial pipe, which fell into a storm water collection tank at its facility (near Danville, Virginia),” the agency said in a statement. .
It is noted that the company plans to resume operation of the pipeline on January 7.
