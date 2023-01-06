World

A rally in support of Marat Kasem will be held near the Latvian Embassy

MOSCOW, January 6 – RIA Novosti. A rally in support of Marat Kasem, editor-in-chief of Sputnik Lithuania detained in Riga, will be held on Friday at the Latvian embassy, ​​the press service of the Rossiya Segodnya media group reported.
Marat Kasem is a citizen of Latvia, has lived and worked in Moscow for several years in the Russia Today media group, which also includes Sputnik Lithuania. On December 30, the journalist arrived in Latvia for family reasons. According to Sputnik Lithuania, he was detained, and on January 5, the Riga court took him into custody, he had already been transferred to the Riga Central Prison.
“The action “Free Marat Kasem!” in support of the editor-in-chief of Sputnik Lithuania, detained in Riga, will be held today at the Latvian Embassy (Chaplygina Street, 3) at 15:00,” the press service said.
Earlier, the Sputnik Near Abroad portal, citing a lawyer, reported that in the Kasem case, it could be a violation of EU economic sanctions against the Russian Federation, as well as espionage.
The detention of Kasem was revenge for his work for the Russian media, the journalist himself felt political persecution by the Latvian regime and often talked about it, Dmitry Kiselev, director general of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, told RIA Novosti earlier.
Kasem was detained on suspicion of “violating EU sanctions”, Latvia said

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

