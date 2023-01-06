Kazakhstan began dismantling McDonald’s logos from chain restaurants

ALMA-ATA, January 6 – RIA Novosti. Workers on Friday began to dismantle the names, logos and other visual elements of McDonald’s from the buildings of restaurants operating under this brand in Kazakhstan, a RIA Novosti correspondent reports from Almaty.

In the first half of the day, a team of workers dismantled the McDonald’s identity from the restaurant at the intersection of Tole bi and Kunaev streets, after which they went to other addresses, where until November 2022 the restaurants of the chain operated under the control of the Kazakh Food Solutions KZ LLP.

An employee of one of the closed restaurants told RIA Novosti that the resumption of restaurants is possible as early as this month. At the same time, he did not rule out that for a certain period it is possible to resume work “in the no-name mode, as in Belarus.”

The management company has previously stated that the resumption of activities and the timing of the opening of new fast food restaurants under the new name will be announced in the near future.

It was reported that after the opening of the restaurant chain, visitors will be offered high quality products, a varied menu and hospitable service.

December 12, 2022, 12:40 “Delicious – that’s the point” was banned from working in Kazakhstan under its own brand

In November 2022, McDonald’s in Kazakhstan (Food Solutions KZ LLP) announced on its website and social networks that it was suspending the work of all its restaurants from November 18 due to restrictions in local supplies. The company assured that it is making every effort to reopen as soon as possible, promising to announce the timing of the reopening of restaurants later. McDonald’s franchisee in Kazakhstan is a major businessman Kairat Boranbaev, who, with a fortune of $590 million, was ranked 14th in the ranking of the country’s richest businessmen according to Forbes Kazakhstan magazine in 2021. At the end of December 2022, he appeared before the court in Astana in the case of embezzlement in the gas sector.

McDonald’s suspended its operations in Russia in March 2022, and later the company decided to leave the market completely and sell its business in Russia. The buyer was the licensee of the company Alexander Govor, who now manages restaurants under the new brand “Vkusno – and that’s it.”