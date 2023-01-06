Volodymyr Zelensky, in an evening address, rejected the truce proposal, calling it a “cover” to strengthen Russian positions on the front line.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this background, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump weapons into the Kyiv regime, allocating tens of billions of dollars for this. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.