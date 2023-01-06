US congressman outraged by Zelensky’s response to Putin
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
“No wonder Zelensky has abandoned peace. It is immoral to finance this conflict,” the politician wrote on Twitter.
Burbock spoke about Putin and angered netizens
Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this background, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump weapons into the Kyiv regime, allocating tens of billions of dollars for this. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
“It’s a mirage.” In the United States revealed the deception of the West about Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report