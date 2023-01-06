World

US congressman outraged by Zelensky’s response to Putin

MOSCOW, January 6 – RIA Novosti. Republican Congressman Paul Gosar has criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after he rejected Russia’s proposal for a Christmas truce.

“No wonder Zelensky has abandoned peace. It is immoral to finance this conflict,” the politician wrote on Twitter.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin then instructed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to introduce a ceasefire along the entire line of contact in Ukraine from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7.
Volodymyr Zelensky, in an evening address, rejected the truce proposal, calling it a “cover” to strengthen Russian positions on the front line.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this background, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump weapons into the Kyiv regime, allocating tens of billions of dollars for this. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.

