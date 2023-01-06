Inflation in Italy registers its highest level since 1985 in 2022 | News

Inflation in Italy registered an average of 8.1 percent in 2022 according to provisional data published this Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (Istat), the highest point in this line since 1985, when it marked 9.2 percent.

Likewise, from one month to the next, prices tended to increase by 0.3 percent per month.

The entity‘s report detailed that interannual inflation in Italy for the past month of December was 11.6, only 0.2 percent less than in November, when it stood at 11.8 percent.

This reduction from one month to the next responds to the decrease in prices of non-regulated energy goods, which went from 69.9 percent (November) to 63.3 percent (December).

Likewise, unprocessed food decreased its value from 11.4 percent to 9.5 percent, as well as transportation services decreased from 6.8 percent to 6.0 percent.

Despite this, the largest increase was recorded in the prices of regulated energy products, which rose from 57.9 percent in November to 70.3 percent in December.

Similarly, core inflation, which excludes energy and food prices, grew 0.2 percent between November (5.6 percent) and December (5.8 percent.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



