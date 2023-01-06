World

Burbock spoke about Putin and angered netizens

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 52 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 6 – RIA Novosti. Twitter users criticized German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock because she reacted negatively to the proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine until January 7, which was ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The behavior of the West takes human lives every day. If the US and the EU wanted peace, they would stop arming Ukraine. Finally, stop this madness,” wrote one of the commentators.

Yesterday, 10:08 Special military operation in Ukraine

Germany reported unpleasant news for Ukraine about Crimea and Donbass

“It seems that she either does not know what Putin wants at all, or is deliberately ignoring it. It is not surprising that peace talks are also categorically rejected,” said another.

“If Germany wanted to actively seek peace, it would use diplomacy, not the supply of weapons,” another user shared his opinion.

“Why don’t you just advocate for an extension of the ceasefire? Very strange behavior,” the readers concluded.

On Twitter, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock wrote that if Putin wanted peace, he would withdraw Russian soldiers from Ukraine and the conflict would be over.

Earlier, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus’ proposed to establish a Christmas truce from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7. Russian President Vladimir Putin then instructed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to introduce a ceasefire along the entire line of contact in Ukraine at a specified time. In accordance with the instructions of the President, the decree on a ceasefire was given to the troops.

Volodymyr Zelensky, in an evening address, rejected Russia’s proposal for a Christmas truce, calling it a “cover” to strengthen Russian positions on the front line.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this background, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump weapons into the Kyiv regime, allocating tens of billions of dollars for this. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.

January 4, 21:55

The head of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine threatened Germany with war if they refused to supply tanks

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 52 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

US congressman outraged by Zelensky’s response to Putin

5 mins ago

Inflation in Italy registers its highest level since 1985 in 2022 | News

6 mins ago

WHO warns about new subvariant XBB.1.5 of Covid-19 | News

1 hour ago

WMO: Europe registers several temperature records in winter | News

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.