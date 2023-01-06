“It seems that she either does not know what Putin wants at all, or is deliberately ignoring it. It is not surprising that peace talks are also categorically rejected,” said another.

“If Germany wanted to actively seek peace, it would use diplomacy, not the supply of weapons,” another user shared his opinion.

“Why don’t you just advocate for an extension of the ceasefire? Very strange behavior,” the readers concluded.

On Twitter, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock wrote that if Putin wanted peace, he would withdraw Russian soldiers from Ukraine and the conflict would be over.

Earlier, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus’ proposed to establish a Christmas truce from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7. Russian President Vladimir Putin then instructed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to introduce a ceasefire along the entire line of contact in Ukraine at a specified time. In accordance with the instructions of the President, the decree on a ceasefire was given to the troops.

Volodymyr Zelensky, in an evening address, rejected Russia’s proposal for a Christmas truce, calling it a “cover” to strengthen Russian positions on the front line.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this background, the United States and its NATO allies continue to pump weapons into the Kyiv regime, allocating tens of billions of dollars for this. Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.