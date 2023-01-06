WHO warns about new subvariant XBB.1.5 of Covid-19 | News

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned this Thursday about the circulation of a new subvariant of the virus responsible for Covid-19, XBB.1.5.

During a briefing, the official said that, after entering the fourth year of the pandemic, the world presents a much better situation compared to the previous ones “due to the management of clinical care, vaccines and treatments.”

“There is intense transmission and pressure on health systems, particularly in temperate regions of the Northern Hemisphere, and a recombinant subvariant is spreading rapidly. XBB.1.5 is the recombinant of two BA.2 sublineages,” Ghebreyesus argued.

The director of the international organization warned that XBB.1.5 was identified in October 2022, and has spread to 29 countries, with accelerated growth in some geographies.

“WHO is closely monitoring, assessing, and will inform Member States of the risk accordingly,” he said.

Ghebreyesus also referred to a meeting held this week between the WHO Technical Advisory Group with Chinese experts to analyze the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, where a statement was issued indicating the need for additional analysis and data sharing to understand the evolution of the virus.

“WHO is concerned about the risk to life in China and has reiterated the importance of vaccination, including booster doses, to protect against hospitalization, severe illness and death,” he stressed.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



