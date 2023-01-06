WMO: Europe registers several temperature records in winter | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The heat continues to wreak havoc in Europe after one of the hottest summers in history, the months of January and December continue to break records, according to a report published by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

CMIO.org in sequence:

WMO reiterates the urgency of acting on climate change

“Temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius were observed in many European countries, including in Central Europe. Some national and many local temperature records were broken for December and January in several countries, from Spain to Eastern Europe,” the entity reported.

Likewise, on December 31, a maximum temperature of 25.1 degrees was recorded in the Spanish city of Bilbao, but the following day, January 1, in that city the thermometers marked 24.4 degrees, both of the highest temperatures measured on these dates. .

2023 is off to a warm start. We had record-breaking heat in several European countries on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Temperatures above 20°C were observed in many European countries, even Central Europe.

Details ➡️ pic.twitter.com/ywfxnoftUr

—World Meteorological Organization (@WMO)

January 4, 2023

Likewise in Warsaw, the Polish capital, the 18.9 degrees registered in December 2022 broke the 13.8 degrees registered in January 1993.

In the German city of Dresden, the maximum of 17.7 degrees Celsius that dated from 1961 was also dethroned, bringing the record in December 2022 to 19.4 degrees.

The oldest broken record is that of Cin Besançon, which was 16.8 degrees in 1918 and last year the temperature in that French city was 18.6 degrees.

The WMO drew attention to the increase and intensity of episodes of extreme heat, while these temperatures are expected to continue to rise.

“Two months ago, WMO published the State of Europe’s Climate Report 2021 indicating that temperatures in Europe have warmed significantly over the period 1991-2021, at an average rate of around more than 0.5 degrees Celsius per year. decade, the highest of any continent in the world”, highlights the organization.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report