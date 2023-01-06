World

Taiwan wants to create a satellite communications provider, media write

MOSCOW, January 6 – RIA Novosti. Taiwan, inspired by the operation of the Starlink satellite Internet system in Ukraine, wants to create its own satellite communications provider, the Financial Times reports, citing sources.
According to the publication, Taiwan is in talks with a number of domestic and international investors. He wants to spend the funds received on the project of the local space agency TASA.
“We are going to turn into a company our satellite communications project in low Earth orbit,” the newspaper quoted one of the agency’s employees as saying.
According to Digital Technology Minister Audrey Tan, Taiwan is overseeing a “successful” application of Starlink in Ukraine. The ministry’s first concern is to ensure communication with journalists and viewers abroad, even during a “large-scale disaster.” However, the department notes that it will take several years before the TASA project begins to function.
China demanded that the US stop selling weapons to Taiwan

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

