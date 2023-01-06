World

In Ireland, they were horrified when they found out where the Ukrainians were settled for Christmas

MOSCOW, January 6 – RIA Novosti. In Ireland, Ukrainian refugees were housed in tents for Christmas, wrote Newstalk columnist James Wilson.
“Some of them were housed in school buildings during the Christmas holidays, while others were housed in tents,” the author of the article said.
In his opinion, there are concerns about how well these tents can withstand winter weather.
“They, of course, do not fit well with those weather conditions, with snow and ice, as we had in early December. This is not suitable housing,” commented local official Catal Crow.
Earlier, the Irish Examiner newspaper wrote that Ukrainian refugees in Ireland are afraid to complain about living conditions because of fears that they may be expelled.
Now 42,000 Ukrainians and 16,000 asylum seekers live in this country.
Ireland complains that Ukrainian refugees are destroying the tourism industry

