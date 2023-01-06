One killed and 27 injured in clashes with militants in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Jan 6 – RIA Novosti. One person died and 27 were injured as a result of police and army clashes with militants of a local drug cartel in the Mexican city of Culiacan, Governor Ruben Rocha Moya said in an interview with Formula radio station, according to him, the situation in the city after a 12-hour confrontation is normalizing.

“At the moment, we can say that the events are over. The roads in Culiacan, Los Mochis and Eskinap were blocked, but we are already dismantling the streets … in clashes, 27 people received gunshot wounds, a National Guard soldier was killed, at least three civilians were injured” – said the governor on the air of the radio station.

Riots in the Pacific state of Sinaloa began on Thursday morning after the army operation, during which Ovidio Guzman, the son of drug lord Shorty, was detained. In 2019, his detention already led to fierce street fighting in the city of Culiacan – then the militants of the local cartel forced the federal authorities to stop the special operation and release Ovidio, but this time he was immediately taken to the capital, after which he was escorted to the high-security Altiplano prison.

During Thursday, militants from the local cartel stole and burned about 250 cars, blocked at least 18 streets, and shut down three airports, authorities said. Local media, citing sources at the Culiacan airport, reported that the bandits fired large-caliber weapons at two helicopters and a Mexican Air Force transport plane, the latter received engine damage during landing and caught fire.

The federal authorities and law enforcement agencies during Thursday did not give official figures on the victims and injured, according to local media, their final number could increase – there are reports of a unit of five people who died in an ambush, including a colonel of the ground forces.

After the arrest, the Mexican Ministry of Defense reported that Ovidio Guzmán Lopez leads the youth wing of the Pacific Cartel and conducts criminal activities in four states of the northwest of the country, this is the son of Joaquin Guzmán Loera, who is in life imprisonment in the United States of America.

Guzman Lopez is on the list of alleged criminals whose extradition will be demanded in the United States – where he is accused of organized supplies of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana to the country. The head of the Mexican Foreign Ministry, when asked about the extradition of Guzman to the United States , said that the request against him has been valid since 2019, however, criminal cases are also ongoing in Mexico, in which he should be held accountable.