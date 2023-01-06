MOSCOW, January 6 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine cannot join NATO due to non-compliance with the requirements of the alliance, Wolfgang Ischinger, a German diplomat and former chairman of the Munich Security Conference, wrote in Politico. Ukraine cannot join NATO due to non-compliance with the requirements of the alliance, Wolfgang Ischinger, a German diplomat and former chairman of the Munich Security Conference, wrote in Politico.

In his opinion, for an adequate assessment of Ukraine’s application for NATO membership, it is necessary to recall the three criteria that were considered earlier when expanding the alliance.

“There were three questions: is the country in question united in its desire to join NATO, or will potential membership lead to an internal split? Are all members of the alliance in favor of granting membership? And will the entry of the country in question strengthen European security and stability in general?” noted the author of the article.

The observer added that the topic of Ukraine’s accession to NATO provoked a controversial debate on these issues at the 2008 Bucharest summit.

“Perhaps this explains why the North Atlantic Alliance is still rather hesitant in its response to Ukraine’s application,” Ischinger concluded.

NATO countries at the Bucharest summit in 2008 confirmed that Georgia and Ukraine have the right to membership in the alliance, postponing the issue indefinitely. In June, NATO leaders at an alliance summit in Brussels supported the right of both countries to join the alliance. They also stated the need to continue reforms, but did not name the terms for the possible entry of these countries into the organization. In addition, the West has repeatedly voiced the opinion that it is not yet time for Ukraine to join NATO.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he was applying to join NATO in an expedited manner. His statement was made after Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions signed agreements on the annexation of regions to Russia.

As Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan noted, the procedure for admitting Ukraine to NATO is now untimely. Washington has repeatedly stated that this possibility is not currently being considered. At the same time, the United States emphasized that the alliance would never abandon the “open door” policy, and did not rule out that in the future Kyiv could try to join the North Atlantic Alliance.