MOSCOW, January 6 – RIA Novosti. States are "fabricating panic" around Russia and using it as a political tool, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said.

The journalist recalled that in 2016, the WikiLeaks organization released information according to which presidential candidate Hillary Clinton instructed her office to influence the election results as much as possible.

“To cover up this oversight, the Clinton campaign claimed that Russia did it, that the Russians hacked the servers,” Carlson added.

The host noted that the secret services knew that this was not true, however, they “did not say a word, as it turned out that accusations against Russia are an excellent political tool.”

“Over time, this has become the standard response to any incident in Washington,” the journalist noted with irony.

According to him, everything that is objectionable to the US authorities began to be called “Russian disinformation” and used for censorship. For example, the White House blocked thousands of Twitter accounts, which, according to the intelligence services, were controlled by Russia, but it turned out that the information published from these accounts simply did not comply with government policy.

“It’s illegal. This is a clear violation of the constitution,” the presenter concluded.

In October 2016, U.S. intelligence community officials said Russian hackers were behind the cyberattacks against the country’s electoral systems, allegedly acting on orders from the Russian leadership to influence the results of the presidential election. At the same time, Washington has never presented any evidence of Moscow ‘s involvement.