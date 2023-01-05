President Putin orders ceasefire for Orthodox Christmas | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph

Copyright Infringement

Spam

Invalid Contents

Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Thursday to declare a ceasefire in the special military operation in Ukraine ahead of the Orthodox Christmas celebration.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia rules out truce for Christmas or New Year in Ukraine

According to a Kremlin statement, from 12:00 p.m. (local time) on January 6 until 12:00 a.m. on January 7, the ceasefire regime will be imposed “along the entire line of contact of the parties in Ukraine”.

At the same time, the Russian Presidency added that it asked the kyiv regime to declare a ceasefire taking into account the large number of Orthodox citizens living in the zones of hostilities.

Last minute. #Russia announces a unilateral ceasefire for 36 hours on the entire front line: from 12:00 on 6/01 to 00:00 on 7/01 marking Orthodox Christmas. Moscow calls on Ukraine to comply with the ceasefire.

– Aissa Garcia Garcia (@AissateleSUR)

January 5, 2023

For their part, the Ukrainian authorities have not ruled on the matter. However, it is known that the government headed by President Volodímir Zelenski advocates the escalation of the conflict.

In this regard, the advisor to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Mikhail Podoliak, previously stated that the calls to declare a ceasefire constitute “a cynical trap and an element of propaganda.”

The Kremlin’s declaration follows the request for a truce by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and all Russia in the framework of Orthodox Christmas, which is celebrated on the night of January 6-7.

The Orthodox Church addressed this Thursday to “the parties involved in the fratricidal conflict” and called for the establishment of a ceasefire “so that Orthodox people can attend masses on Christmas Eve and on the day of the Birth of Christ ”.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report