MOSCOW, January 6 – RIA Novosti. Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Geo Leros suspected Vladimir Zelensky and the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak in an attempt to kill him. The politician wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

“Zelensky and Yermak are on the way to total usurpation of power with unlimited control over people and resources. If something happens to me or someone from my entourage, I blame the aforementioned rogues who cunningly, having deceived the Ukrainians, seized power in the country ” Leros wrote.

According to the Ukrainian deputy, SBU officers forced people close to him to invite him to a meeting in order to set up a provocation. Leros also noted “an instance of the use of physical force.”

“It’s clear to me that it’s a matter of time before they manage to finish the job, crossing some hitherto unseen line,” he added.

Earlier, Deputy of the Rada Geo Leros accused the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky and his entourage of embezzling money intended for the purchase of weapons.

Leros was elected to parliament from the Servant of the People party. In 2020, he was expelled from the faction. At the end of 2021, Leros, during a speech in parliament, showed an indecent gesture towards Zelensky and the head of his office, Andriy Yermak, who were present in the hall. He became a suspect under the article of the Criminal Code “hooliganism”. Leros himself called his act impulsive.