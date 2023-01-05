Nebenzya called on the new Israeli Cabinet to abandon unilateral steps

UN, January 6 – RIA Novosti. Russia hopes that the new Israeli government will abandon radical steps to create irreversible realities “on the ground”, including the destruction of Palestinian homes and the confiscation of their property, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s permanent representative to the organization, said at a UN Security Council meeting.

Earlier, the Jerusalem Post reported that Israeli National Security Minister and leader of the far-right Jewish Force Party Itamar Ben-Gvir, accompanied by heavy security, climbed the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem, which is considered a sacred place by Palestinians and Muslims, on Tuesday, this provoked discontent Palestinians and harsh criticism from the Arab states.

“We strongly urge both sides to show restraint, as well as to refrain from provocative steps and unilateral actions. We expect, in particular, that the new Israeli cabinet will not take the path of escalation, but will show political will and abandon radical steps to create irreversible realities “on the ground” including the destruction of Palestinian homes and the confiscation of their property,” Nebenzya said.

According to him, the escalation of tensions against the backdrop of Ben-Gvir’s January 3 visit, accompanied by Israeli security forces, to the territory of the Al-Aqsa mosque complex is of the greatest concern to Moscow

“This incident is difficult to perceive differently in the light of the events of 2000, when the visit of Ariel Sharon, guarded by hundreds of policemen, to the Temple Mount served as a trigger for the second intifada, which claimed the lives of several thousand people on both sides,” the Russian envoy said.

“We once again remind you of the inadmissibility of violating the historical and legal status quo of Jerusalem and the sacred places located in it. Such steps threaten to finally undermine the situation and lead to a full-scale armed clash, which we have witnessed more than once,” Nebenzia stressed.