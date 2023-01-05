The FBI got close to Trump

WASHINGTON, January 6 – RIA Novosti. The American authorities, having survived an attempt to replay the election results with violence, unprecedented in US history, continue to search for and punish those responsible for the storming of the Capitol, bringing the number of those taken into custody to a thousand people and getting close to ex-President Donald Trump.

Two years ago, a throng of Trump supporters, defeated but not resigned to defeat, swept away the police cordon and broke into the building under the white dome to prevent lawmakers from confirming the victory of Democrat Joe Biden. For Biden’s supporters, what happened remains a rebellion and an attack on democratic foundations, for Trump’s followers, who continue to believe, following their idol, that their votes were stolen, “an unarmed protest against election fraud.”

By another anniversary, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has reported arrests of more than 950 rioters, including nearly 200 for assaulting law enforcement officers. The statement makes it clear that the hunt is far from over. The sentences already handed down are harsh. Former police officer Thomas Webster received ten years in prison for beating an acting “cop” with a flagpole. Some Albuquerque Cosper Head and Kyle Young were sentenced to 90 and 86 months in prison for assaulting a police officer and dragging him into a crowd of Trumpists.

By the second anniversary of the events of January 6, their parliamentary investigation was completed. The House Select Committee released an 800-page report blaming Trump as the main culprit and recommending the Justice Department file four criminal charges against him, including “sedition.”

The recommendations are not binding, but the Justice Department has already appointed a special counsel to oversee all investigations related to Trump. He is going to run for president again in 2024 and accuses political opponents of trying to take him out of the game.

With regard to Trump, the House of Representatives launched impeachment proceedings in order to deprive the then-former president of the opportunity to hold elected office in the future. Trump was predictably found guilty by the House, then under Democratic control, but acquitted by the Senate, where the Republicans were stronger.

Biden plans to commemorate the date by awarding a presidential civilian medal to 12 Capitol defenders and election officials who stopped Trump from changing the vote, CNN learned. The president himself said he was praying that this would “never happen again.”

The assault on Congress began with a rally organized by Trump in front of the White House, synchronized with a meeting of both houses of Congress, which were to officially approve Biden’s victory. He spoke to supporters about the stolen victory, urged them to move to the Capitol in order to “peacefully and patriotically force themselves to be listened to”, demanded “to fight like hell, otherwise we will lose the country”, and even drove a limousine past the parliament complex.

Soon, the most determined Trumpists were already engaging in brawls with policemen, sweeping away liquid cordons, breaking through the temporary stands erected for Biden’s inauguration, climbing the walls to the entrance to the Capitol, and, in the end, entered the building, which until then had only been attacked in 1814 – by the British troops who burned the American capital. People were sure that they were fulfilling the will of the president, and the truth was on their side.

The protesters made their way to the boardroom, where the guards hastily evacuated congressmen, senators and Vice President Mike Pence, who presided over the confirmation of the election results and refused Trump’s request to block the procedure. It was possible to stop the unrest a few hours later – after Trump himself called on supporters to go home, and reinforcements began to arrive in the city. At the same time, Congress met again and brought to the end the counting of the electoral votes.

Four people were killed during the assault, all of them supporters of Trump. One woman was shot dead by a police officer, who was later fully acquitted, three died of medical reasons. One of the law enforcement officers died a day after the defense of the Capitol, four more later committed suicide. More than a hundred policemen were injured.

Although the events of January 6 did not have recurrences, Washington was flooded for several months with up to 25 thousand soldiers of the National Guard, who guarded the Capitol, surrounded by several rows of fences.