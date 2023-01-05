MOSCOW, January 5 – RIA Novosti. Instead of providing financial assistance to Volodymyr Zelensky, Instead of providing financial assistance to Volodymyr Zelensky, Paris could send funds to modernize hospitals, wrote in Twitter the leader of the French movement “Patriots” Florian Filippo.

“Just imagine: we would allocate 300 million a month, which we give to Zelensky, for the needs of hospitals: how many lives would be saved?” he said.

Yesterday, 21:24Special military operation in Ukraine “It is unpleasant”. In the United States, they started talking about Washington’s final decision on Ukraine

According to the Frenchman, it is this money that will solve the problem of lack of hands and lack of treatment in medical institutions.

This is not the first time Filippo has criticized Western countries for financial assistance to Kyiv and the supply of military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In his opinion, this only delays the Ukrainian conflict.

Yesterday, 19:58 Media: the truth about Ukraine opened the eyes of the Germans

The politician also proposed to lift anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union. He considers Brussels’ decisions in the energy industry insane, and the restrictive measures themselves stupid.

Since February 24, a special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called it the ultimate task of liberating Donbass and creating conditions that would guarantee Russia’s security. Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting the Kyiv authorities with arms supplies, the cost of support programs is tens of billions of dollars. Moscow , for its part, has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.