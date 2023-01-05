World
Joe Biden spoke live with the new “President of the United States”
MOSCOW, January 5 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden, speaking about the security of the country’s southern border, praised Vice President Kamala Harris for the work done, calling her “president”. The American leader’s speech was broadcast on the official White House YouTube channel.
“President Harris has led this effort to improve the situation in the countries from which they (migrants. – Approx. Ed.) leave, and thanks to her leadership, more than $ 3.2 billion has been attracted from the private sector to create jobs and opportunities in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala,” Biden said.
The American leader has repeatedly called Harris president. In addition, this is far from the first time that the public has noticed the strange behavior of the American leader, who will turn 80 this year. In early April, he credited the wife of former US President Barack Obama, Michelle, with the position of vice president during the period when he himself served in this post. In addition, Biden mispronounced the name of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, confused the words “vaccination” and “escalation”, as well as Syria with Libya and Iraq with Iran.
In June last year, former White House doctor Congressman Ronnie Jackson and 13 congressmen also called on the US president to immediately undergo a similar test, saying that the decline in mental abilities and forgetfulness of the American leader had become more noticeable.
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti
