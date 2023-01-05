“I fell in love!” The performance of the Russian figure skater shocked foreigners

MOSCOW, January 5 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Spanish newspaper Marca highly appreciated the indicative number of the Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, which she performed in the image of the main character of the TV series “Wednesday” Wednesday Addams. Readers of the Spanish newspaper Marca highly appreciated the indicative number of the Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, which she performed in the image of the main character of the TV series “Wednesday” Wednesday Addams.

Marca journalists posted on the social network a video of Valieva’s speech, filmed at the end of December. The post has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times and has gained 20,000 likes in just a couple of hours.

“Valieva reincarnated as Wednesday Addams, and her skating went viral,” the newspaper wrote under the footage.

“Her talent is impressive. And most importantly, the skater has something that sets her apart from others. My most sincere congratulations!” — wrote one of the users below.

“The best I’ve ever seen in this sport,” added another commentator.

“Valieva is the best in the world !” – agreed in response.

“Russian athletes are excellent in every discipline. They are not to blame for anything!” subscribers concluded.

Most of the comments on the post are monosyllabic compliments. Most often, the Spaniards wrote: “she is gorgeous”, “perfect”, “I fell in love.”

At the last Russian Figure Skating Championship, Valieva took second place in women’s singles. Sofya Akatieva became the 2023 Russian champion in women’s singles.