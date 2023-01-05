Moldovan politician Tauber released from house arrest

CHISINAU, January 5 – RIA Novosti. Marina Tauber, vice-chairman of the Shor opposition party in Moldova, said Thursday on social networks that her preventive measure had been changed from house arrest to judicial control (similar to a written undertaking not to leave).

In July, the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office of Moldova conducted searches at the homes of activists and supporters of the Shor party in the case of illegal financing, after which the parliament deprived Tauber of parliamentary immunity, then she was placed under arrest in a pre-trial detention center, which was extended more than once. In September, the politician was transferred to house arrest. At the end of October, the district court of Chisinau decided to transfer Tauber from house arrest to judicial control. The politician took part in a mass protest, after which the prosecutors filed a court request to transfer Tauber under house arrest for 30 days, this request was granted. In early December, the district court of Chisinau extended Tauber’s arrest for another 20 days.

“Today, the Chisinau Court of Appeal decided to change my preventive measure to judicial control! This is the first and very important victory of our team led by Ilan Shor this year,” Tauber wrote on her social media pages.

The politician herself partially welcomed the decision of the court, noting that she would seek complete release, and also stressed that the political force would continue protests against “the regime of Maia Sandu (President of Moldova – ed.) until complete victory.”

“The Shor party will have many victories this year, and together with the people of Moldova we will achieve the most important thing – we will rid our country of the Sandu regime and the now ruling Action and Solidarity party, which have brought our country to horror and poverty. And we will build a rich and beautiful Moldova,” Tauber said.

The Shor party has been holding an indefinite protest action in Chisinau since September 18. The demonstrators are outraged by the unprecedented increase in prices for gas, other energy resources and food, as well as high inflation and falling living standards. The protesters accuse the authorities of failing to cope with the crisis, point to a record inflation over the past 20 years, which in September amounted to 33.97% on an annualized basis. The country’s leadership is criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia, as well as for political pressure on opposition representatives. The Moldovan authorities have repeatedly called for the liquidation of the Shor party, accusing it of illegal financing.

Political party leader Ilan Shor, who is outside of Moldova, said earlier in social networks that the indefinite protest has temporarily slowed down due to the approaching winter holidays and to ensure the safety of the demonstrators.