Israeli occupiers kill another teenager in the West Bank | News

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that members of the Israeli occupation forces murdered another Palestinian teenager in the West Bank city of Nablus on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry specified that the 16-year-old Amer Abu Zeitoun died after being shot in the head with live ammunition, after a large unit of the Israeli forces broke into the Balata field, in the area east of Nablus, to arrest several Palestinians.

The incursion of the occupiers provoked clashes with members of the resistance, at whom the soldiers fired live bullets, sound bombs and tear gas.

Family of slain Palestinian youth Amer Abu Zaytoun hold their son for the last time as he was fatally shot by the lsraeli occupation forces this dawn in Nablus. pic.twitter.com/CozG6xMzO7

— TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza)

January 5, 2023

According to local media, during the raid Israeli forces also detained former prisoner Hasan Arayshi.

Abu Zeitoun is the fourth Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank so far in 2023. In addition, he is the second teenager, as he lost his life last Tuesday in the al-Dheisha refugee camp, near Bethlehem, another minor, Adam Ayyad, 15, who was shot in the chest with live ammunition.

So far in January, the Israelis have also killed Mohammad Samer Houshieh (22, shot in the chest) and Fouad Mahmoud Abed (25, shot in the belly and thigh).





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



