Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido steps down as speaker of parliament

BUENOS AIRES, January 5 – RIA Novosti. Venezuelan oppositionist Juan Guaido, whose interim government was liquidated days earlier by the national assembly (also an opposition body), has now left the post of speaker of parliament, follows from the deputies’ message.
MP Dinora Figarea has been appointed President of the National Assembly for the period 2023-2024.
The opposition assembly exists in parallel with the constitutional national assembly of Venezuela.
Thus Guaido remains an illegitimately proclaimed head of state with no government and no parliamentary direction.
The Venezuelan opposition on Friday, December 30, at a second hearing, finally voted for the liquidation of the “interim government” of Juan Guaido, who illegally proclaimed himself head of state in 2019. Opposition leaders said that the resignation of the interim government is overdue, as the structure has weakened and is not fulfilling its tasks.
In Venezuela, in early 2019, massive protests began against President Nicolas Maduro shortly after he was sworn in. Juan Guaido, head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, illegally proclaimed himself interim head of state. A number of Western countries, led by the United States, announced the recognition of Guaido. In turn, Maduro called the head of parliament a puppet of the United States. Russia, China, Turkey and a number of other countries supported Maduro as a legitimate president.
December 30, 2022, 13:56

Putin congratulated the leader of Venezuela on holidays

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Show More
