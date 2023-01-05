The German Foreign Ministry reacted negatively to the proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine

BERLIN, January 5 – RIA Novosti. German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock negatively German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock negatively reacted on the proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine until January 7, an order for which was given by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin press service on Thursday reported that the Russian President instructed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to introduce a ceasefire along the entire line of contact in Ukraine from 12:00 on January 6 to 24:00 on January 7. In accordance with the instructions of the President of Russia, instructions were given to the troops on a ceasefire along the entire line of contact between the parties in Ukraine for 36 hours from 12.00 Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported later on Thursday.

“The so-called ceasefire will bring neither freedom nor security to the people who live in daily fear under Russian occupation,” Burbock wrote on her official Twitter account.

“That is why we will continue to support Ukrainians so that they can again live in peace and self-determination,” the minister added.

She also claims that the Russian side wants to continue the fighting.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.