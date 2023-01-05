US House of Representatives fails to elect its leader six times | News

World

The House of Representatives of the United States, which has a new Republican majority, is still deadlocked on who should become the next president (“speaker”) of the corporation and failed on Wednesday after six elections for that purpose.

No other legislative business can proceed until a new leader is appointed. After three rounds of voting on Wednesday (there were three more on Tuesday), California Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy still doesn’t have enough votes to be elected president.

Among the votes against there are 20 reluctances from his own party, including several far-right Republican “rebels”, who prevent the legislator from assuming the leadership of the new Republican majority. McCarthy has lost a total of six leadership votes in the past two days.

As Republicans continue to negotiate over who should become the next speaker, McCarthy’s supporters remain optimistic they could attract enough politically-accommodating Republican members to elect him this Thursday, when new votes are expected.

Meanwhile, some Republicans are considering an alternative candidate, including House Republican No. 2 leader Steve Scalise, who survived a run-in with congressional Republicans in 2017.

Congressional Democrats, who lost their majority in the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections, have been silent about the Republican chaos.

At 8:00 p.m. Washington local time (0000 UTC on Thursday), House Republicans narrowly managed to vote to adjourn the House session until noon on Thursday, giving McCarthy and his allies more time to negotiate a deal. before a seventh ballot. The Democrats almost succeeded in blocking this vote.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

