Earlier, Zelensky, in an interview with the French TV channel LCI, said that he heard calls from a number of countries for negotiations with Russia, but did not see the point in this. Zelensky claims that he and Russia have a different vision of the world . In early December, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Zelensky knew that, if desired, hostilities in Ukraine could end tomorrow. At the same time, President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that Russia has always said that it is open to negotiations on Ukraine.