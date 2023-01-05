MOSCOW, January 5 – RIA Novosti. Washington can no longer spend so much energy and attention on Eastern Europe, which means it’s time to sit down at the negotiating table with Washington can no longer spend so much energy and attention on Eastern Europe, which means it’s time to sit down at the negotiating table with Moscow to agree on an end to the conflict, Christian Wheaton, former adviser to the US State Department under Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump, wrote in The National Interest.

“To end the conflict in Ukraine in the near future, Washington will have to negotiate directly with Moscow . The sooner he does this, the better,” the material says.

According to the expert, “concern” for the Ukrainians saved the reputation of American leader Joe Biden after the humiliation in Afghanistan. However, now Ukraine was “in the wrong place at the wrong time” – Washington should reorient itself to the Pacific region, Wheaton believes.

Today, Washington will have to deal with the government of Ukraine as it once did with Vietnam. It “was unpleasant,” but the end of hostilities is rarely a pleasant process, the specialist added.

Eventually, the American people and Congress will sooner or later tire of the Biden administration’s commitment to Kyiv and cut Ukraine off from bailouts. Thus, Volodymyr Zelensky will lose much more than during the negotiations launched today, Wheaton concluded.

Earlier, Zelensky, in an interview with the French TV channel LCI, said that he heard calls from a number of countries for negotiations with Russia, but did not see the point in this. Zelensky claims that he and Russia have a different vision of the world . In early December, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Zelensky knew that, if desired, hostilities in Ukraine could end tomorrow. At the same time, President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that Russia has always said that it is open to negotiations on Ukraine.

Putin has repeatedly noted that Russia seeks not to spin the flywheel of the Ukrainian conflict, but to end it. According to him, Moscow has always been open to dialogue, if Kyiv matures before that.