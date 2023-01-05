MOSCOW, January 5 – RIA Novosti. Users Users Twitter ridiculed the post of Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Melnyk about Russia and advised him to prepare to escape after the final defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Ukrainian diplomat, in particular, wrote that Kyiv allegedly wins all diplomatic battles, and Moscow “will soon fall.” He illustrated the publication with a picture from a run in a tracksuit.

“The miller trains to be ready later. Then you will have to run far and very fast,” the commentator noted.

“You proved a long time ago that you are far from being an outstanding person, while supporting the views of Bandera. You will not be able to spread your fascist ideology around the world . You should buy yourself running shoes, because soon you will need them, like your entire gang,” the second warned.

“This is getting ridiculous. I don’t have that many running t-shirts. I don’t even have time for this. Better get busy!” advised another reader.

“Are you jogging every day? I wonder what it would be for,” added another.

“I don’t know what planet you are from, but you obviously have a lot of magic mushrooms there,” the user sneered.

“Diplomatic battles? You don’t even know what diplomacy is. Now Ukraine is almost completely devastated. I’m not sure if you know the meaning of the word “victory,” the commentator shared his opinion.

Earlier, Melnyk, being the Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin, in an interview with a journalist from Germany , where the glorification of Nazism is prohibited by law, glorified the accomplice of the Nazis Stepan Bandera as a “fighter for freedom.” Melnik claimed that Bandera allegedly had no ties with Nazi Germany , and the massacres of peaceful Poles by Ukrainian nationalists in Volhynia and Galicia during World War II are explained by the fact that on the other hand “there were many murders and atrocities.”

In July of this year, Zelensky signed a decree dismissing the scandalous diplomat from the post of ambassador to Germany , and on November 18 he was appointed deputy foreign minister of the country.