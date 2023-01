Melnik advised to flee the country after speaking about Russia

Earlier, Melnyk, being the Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin, in an interview with a journalist from Germany , where the glorification of Nazism is prohibited by law, glorified the accomplice of the Nazis Stepan Bandera as a “fighter for freedom.” Melnik claimed that Bandera allegedly had no ties with Nazi Germany , and the massacres of peaceful Poles by Ukrainian nationalists in Volhynia and Galicia during World War II are explained by the fact that on the other hand “there were many murders and atrocities.”