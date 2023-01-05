World

Musk asked Twitter users if he should get involved in politics

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WASHINGTON, January 5 – RIA Novosti. Twitter owner Elon Musk launched on his social network interview on whether he should get involved in politics.
Users are offered a choice of two options – “keep out of politics” or “keep shooting yourself in the foot.”
The majority has so far voted for the shooting.
Musk didn’t specify whether it was just speech or actual participation in political activities.
The billionaire has repeatedly posted on Twitter judgments on topical issues, including the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and the election of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress.
14:25

Musk called for McCarthy to be elected Speaker of the US House of Representatives



Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido steps down as speaker of parliament

19 mins ago

The German Foreign Ministry reacted negatively to the proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine

37 mins ago

US House of Representatives fails to elect its leader six times | News

50 mins ago

“It is unpleasant”. In the United States, they started talking about Washington’s final decision on Ukraine

55 mins ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.