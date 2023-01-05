Musk asked Twitter users if he should get involved in politics

WASHINGTON, January 5 – RIA Novosti. Twitter owner Elon Musk launched on his social network Twitter owner Elon Musk launched on his social network interview on whether he should get involved in politics.

Users are offered a choice of two options – “keep out of politics” or “keep shooting yourself in the foot.”

The majority has so far voted for the shooting.

Musk didn’t specify whether it was just speech or actual participation in political activities.

The billionaire has repeatedly posted on Twitter judgments on topical issues, including the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and the election of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress.